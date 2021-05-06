Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $19.54 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.54 or 0.00034148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,375,955 coins and its circulating supply is 98,342,152 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.