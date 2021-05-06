Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $88,000 in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

