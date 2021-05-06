Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.
NYSE QUAD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
About Quad/Graphics
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.