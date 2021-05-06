Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

NYSE QUAD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

