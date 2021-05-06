QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 270,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

