Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up to $94.38

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.38, but opened at $103.00. Qualys shares last traded at $94.58, with a volume of 7,297 shares traded.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Get Qualys alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.