Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.60 million-$99.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.08.

QLYS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $94.38. 509,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,311. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

