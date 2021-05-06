Quantstamp One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $69.42 million and $3.01 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.