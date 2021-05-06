Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $113,429.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,845.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.56 or 0.06159063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.40 or 0.02502269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00586860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00284099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.78 or 0.00751690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00718624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.45 or 0.00536214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,901,557 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

