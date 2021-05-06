Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.5 days.

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Get Quebecor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.