Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.