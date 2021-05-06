RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.