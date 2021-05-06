RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.