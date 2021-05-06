Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 4.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 144,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

