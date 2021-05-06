Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Get Radware alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.