Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

May 6th, 2021

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

