Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

RMBS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,940. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

