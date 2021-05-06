Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.85

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 6844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ranpak by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

