Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,258 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $46,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock worth $967,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RPD traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.59. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

