Raymond James Analysts Give True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) a C$6.75 Price Target

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) received a C$6.75 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. True North Commercial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.79.

TNT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$7.21. 63,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,886. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

