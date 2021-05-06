Raymond James Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.75.

ACHC stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

