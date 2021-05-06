Raymond James Boosts PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $65.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.77. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
