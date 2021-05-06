Raymond James Boosts PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $65.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.77. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

