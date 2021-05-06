Raymond James Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

