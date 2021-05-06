Raymond James Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.
NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
