Raymond James Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.