Raymond James Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $120.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

