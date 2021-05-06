Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

RYAM stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.