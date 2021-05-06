Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Up 28%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF)’s stock price was up 28% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 7,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 2,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

