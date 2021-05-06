RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce sales of $74.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $70.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $304.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.06 million to $306.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $686.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

