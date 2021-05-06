Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) CAO Timothy B. Gustavson Sells 12,000 Shares

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RLGY stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 641,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 556,851 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

