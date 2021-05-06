Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE: NREF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2021 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

4/21/2021 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2021 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

4/15/2021 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 11,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.