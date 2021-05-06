Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

RDFN opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. Redfin has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.