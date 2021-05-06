Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.18, but opened at $59.00. Redfin shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 81,555 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

