Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of RWT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.