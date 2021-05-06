Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 161,437 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Golub Capital BDC worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 11,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

