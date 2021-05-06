Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

