Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 106.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,388. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

