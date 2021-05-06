Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 336,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

