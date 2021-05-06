Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.89. 74,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $213.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

