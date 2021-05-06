Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Shares of RM traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,829. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

