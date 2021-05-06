Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 864,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

