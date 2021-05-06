Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.60. 334,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

