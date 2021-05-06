Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $665.42. 546,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,457,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $686.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

