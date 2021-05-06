Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $162.22. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $108.08 and a one year high of $164.67.

