Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. 6,668,300 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

