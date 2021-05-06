Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00.

EXTR stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.