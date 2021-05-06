Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00.
EXTR stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13.
EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
