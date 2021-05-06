Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Achieves $973.50 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $973.50 million and approximately $100.88 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

