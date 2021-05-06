Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 7.5%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $34.00. 5,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,249 shares of company stock worth $3,250,905. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 111,260 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,477,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

