Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.74-3.79 EPS.

RSG traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.77. 1,535,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

