Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lazard Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAZ. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

