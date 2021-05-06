Research Analysts Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after buying an additional 957,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

