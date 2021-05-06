Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE: AP.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/3/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$44.50.
  • 4/30/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00.
  • 4/29/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

AP.UN opened at C$42.59 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

