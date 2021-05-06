Retirement Capital Strategies Has $219,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $219.59. 17,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.51.

